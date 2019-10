HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been arrested following a shooting that injured one man.

Police believe 28-year-old Anthony Cruz shot the victim in the 430 block of Zion Street on Sept. 10.

Cruz was arrested on Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent

Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit.

He was charged with assault first-degree, conspiracy/assault first degree, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Cruz was booked under a $250,000 bond.