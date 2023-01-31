ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Tuesday that a Hartford man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a Farmington man on Dec. 1, 2010.

The arrest follows a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Cold Case Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford Police Department and the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office.

Shawn Miller, 32, is accused of kidnapping and fatally shooting Waqas “Victor” Rehman. According to court documents, Rehman was kidnapped from The Smoke Shop store on Barbour Street in Hartford.

According to court records, a witness reported hearing Rehman engaged in an altercation with someone demanding money from him who then told him to get inside a car.

Hartford police officers who responded to a shots fired call found Rehman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, later that same day. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The suspect accused of murdering Rehman was identified through DNA testing, according to officials.

Officials said a report was generated by the DNA database unit which indicated that the DNA profile of a buccal swab from Milner could not be eliminated by a live round at the crime scene near the victim.

Milner is facing charges of felony murder, murder, and kidnapping in the first degree. He is being held on a $2 million-dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Feb. 14.

Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John F. Fahey said he is grateful to the investigators for their work on the case.

“Investigators worked hard to make an arrest in this case. Mr. Rehman senselessly lost his life 12 years ago and detectives assigned to this case never forgot him and the family and friends who still mourn his death,” Fahey said.

Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert shared the following statement on the arrest:

“Due to the continued efforts of the Hartford Police Department, the cold case unit and the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office, another cold case murder has been solved and closure has been brought to another family. This arrest is a reminder that cold case homicide investigations are never closed. Until they are solved, they are always open and constantly being investigated by the dedicated detectives assigned to these cases,” Boisvert said.

