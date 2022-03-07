MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Meriden last April.

Meriden Police said Cynthia Daigle, 53, was hit and killed in the 2000 block of North Broad Street on April 9, 2021. Daigle was walking home after dropping off her car at a mechanic when she was hit, police said. She passed away the next day.

Several security cameras captured the hit-and-run, showing a Budget Rental Truck leaving the scene.

Meriden Police arrested 38-year-old Quron Zene and charged him with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility resulting in the death of a person, failure to use care to avoid pedestrian, and two counts of tampering/fabrication with evidence.

Zene posted $100,000 court-set bond.