HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott.

Evidence presented in court showed that Ramsey went to a Manchester home to search for an acquaintance. When he arrived at the home, Callahan refused to let him inside. Ramsey then forced entry inside the house and fatally stabbed the victim.

Garry Ramsey’s sentencing is scheduled for April 4., at Hartford Superior Court before Honorable Kevin C. Doyle.