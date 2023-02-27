SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Massachusetts over the weekend was identified as a Connecticut man by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon identified the victim as 48-year-old William Tisdol of Hartford, Connecticut.

Officers with the Massachusetts State Police Department and Springfield police were called to the MGM Springfield Saturday around 2:00 a.m. for a report of an aggressive man possibly armed with a gun inside the casino.

Tisdol was located by officers while he was leaving, in the direction of Main and Union Streets.

Police chased after Tisdol and during the pursuit, shots were allegedly fired by the suspect and the officers. Tisdol was hit in the incident and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office is now investigating the officer-involved shooting for the use of force in this incident.

“As stated previously, the review will consist of assembling all available evidence, such as: body worn camera footage, public and private video recording systems, witness statements, investigative reports, 9-1-1 calls, and dispatch logs,” Leydon said.

DA Anthony Gulluni will determine if the use of force was appropriate and if criminal charges should be filed. There is no expected time available on when this decision will be made.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the Hampden District Attorney, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau.