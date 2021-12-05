Hartford man in critical condition following shooting Sunday afternoon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man in his forties is in critical condition following a shooting in the city this afternoon, police say.

Around 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, Hartford Police responded to the area of 97 Ashley Street on a Shotspotter activation. Police identified a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have launched an investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News 8 and on the News 8 app to learn more information as it becomes available.