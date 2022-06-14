HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man pled guilty to charges involving the theft of numerous firearms from a South Windsor warehouse last year.

According to court documents, in August 2021 a shipment containing 50 Zigana, Model PX-9G2 pistols was stolen from an R&L Carriers warehouse located in South Windsor.

R&L employees became aware of the theft shortly after it occurred but did not notify law enforcement. R&L officials later reported the theft the following month on September 16, according to authorities.

In October 2021, investigators recognized high-end speakers and trading cards being sold on Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up as other stolen items from R&L Carriers. Police were able to identify Shameik Camara, 32, of Hartford in connection with the robberies.

Camara was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, in connection with the robberies. At the time of his arrest, Camara was found with two firearms, one of which was a Zigana pistol stolen during the August 2021 theft.

As Camara had prior felony convictions, he violated federal law for possessing firearms that moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Camara pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam in Bridgeport, to 1 count of possession of a firearm by a felon, 1 count of receipt and possession of items from an interstate shipment.

Judge Merriam scheduled sentencing for Sep. 6 where Camara faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the South Windsor Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lauren C. Clark and A. Reed Durham are prosecuting the case.