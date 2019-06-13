Hartford man stabbed to death in city’s 9th homicide of 2019

Hartford police are investigating the city’s 9th homicide of the year.

A 30 year-old Hartford man, identified as Hartford resident, Coady Barrows, was stabbed in an apartment on Wethersfield Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police say it was a small gathering in a 3rd floor apartment of 183 Wethersfield Avenue. Just 4 or 5 acquaintances were there, but something went wrong and a neighbor called 911 around 12:30 a.m.

“Patrol units responded here, they located a male suffering from what appeared to be a single stab wound to the chest in the hallway, the 3rd floor hallway,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Dept.

Hartford police say a 30 year-old man is dead, stabbed in this apartment building on Wethersfield Ave. Crime scene techs gathering evidence now. pic.twitter.com/4v0OBwYFXf — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 13, 2019

Police say the victim is a 30-year-old man from Hartford. he was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.

One piece of good news: Everyone who was in that apartment stuck around.

“We do have the occupants of that apartment with our Major Crimes Division right now,” Lt. Boisvert said. “We have witnesses as well as a person of interest.”

Police say the victim may have been staying in that apartment, but it was not his home. Police also say they come to this building often for quality of life complaints.

“You know, this is not the first time we’ve had issues with that building,” said Qwaun Chi, who volunteers at the food bank across the street. She had her own complaints before this stabbing. “I’m not surprised. We’ve had a lot of trouble with that building with drugs and alcohol, so we have that, but police, I think, are doing the best they can.”

Since they’ve already interviewed several witnesses to the crime, and already have a person of interest in custody, police say there is not threat to the public.

WEB EXTRA: Kent Pierce live on the scene with updates regarding the incident

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.