GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The CEO and founder of the Hartford Marathon Foundation is set to retire at the end of 2022.

Beth Shluger founded the non-profit in 1994 which is now known worldwide as the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. The non-profit produces 25-30 race events annually across Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to a release from the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Shluger created the organization to inspire people to focus on their health and fitness. The foundation produces several different kinds of events each year including fun runs, virtual races, challenges, multi-state relays, group runs, training programs and fitness events.

Through these events, Shulger fostered a strong regional running community that has helped to support various charities and regional businesses.

Shulger also designed event concepts to be inclusive of people with capabilities and demographics.

The 30th running of the flagship marathon event is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2023. An estimated $185 million dollars can be traced back to the race weekend since VISION Economic Value study began their reporting.

The event also raised $8.9 million dollars in donations for local charities, according to a release from the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Throughout her 30+ year career in the running industry, Shluger has been recognized on several occasions for her leadership.

Shulger was the recipient National Women’s Running Magazine Trailblazer award. She was also inducted into the Manchester Sports Hall of fame in 2012.

The Hartford Marathon’s future operations will be led by Josh Miller. Miller currently serves as the non-profit’s vice president and race director.

For more information on the Hartford Marathon visit their website.