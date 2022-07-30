HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Marathon Foundation joined forces with the Urban League of Greater Hartford for their 4K Run and Walk this year.

Organizers said the goal was to celebrate everyday activities that lead to a healthier community. The event also included Zumba and live entertainment.

“We want to, just, expand our community from the Hartford Marathon’s point of view,” said Beth Shluger, president and CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. “And for the Urban League, they want to present more opportunities for the community to get healthy and fit or to celebrate movement.”

Proceeds will go toward helping the Urban League of Greater Hartford’s work to improve racial equity and economic empowerment through education, employment, housing, health and social justice programs.