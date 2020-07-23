Lamont, Bronin open to Hartford giving MLB’s Blue Jays a temporary home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays are currently a team without a home as MLB’s shortened 2020 season opens up Thursday. Could they find temporary lodging in Hartford?

Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

Then, Wednesday, Pennsylvania health officials denied the Blue Jays request to play their home games in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Thursday, Mayor Luke Bronin weighed in on twitter, offering the Jays a place to play – the Dunk in downtown Hartford.

Governor Ned Lamont Thursday said he would be open to the Major League team coming to the Capitol city.

“I think it’d be a nice thing,” Lamont said. “I think it’d be good to get Yard Goats stadium to life and maybe we’ll be able to get some people in there in the fall if things get better.”

Dunkin’ Donuts Park – home of the Yard Goats – is currently unoccupied as Minor League Baseball canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the Blue Jays are exploring other Major League options as a temporary home for the season. A source familiar with the matter told The AP the Blue Jays are now engaged in talks with the Baltimore Orioles about playing “home games” at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.