HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin gave his State of the City address on Monday night. He laid out his vision for the Capital City.

One of the biggest challenges Hartford faces right now is crime. So far this year, there have already been 8 homicides, which is double than at this point last year. Bronin says police have made strides, taking more guns off the streets last year than in any year since they started counting.

Bronin says they have solved three-quarters of last year’s homicides and are working to solve the rest. He says they are also solving more non-fatal shootings.

“If you commit an act of violence in our city, you should expect to get caught, and you should expect to pay the price,” Bronin said.

The mayor also talked about investing in Hartford’s physical, emotional, and mental health.