Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined with Vice President Harris to promote the child tax credit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined with Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday morning to promote the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.

All three highlighted how Americans can access the tax credits and illustrate how they can make a significant impact on the lives of working families.

“There are people across our nation who work hard every day and still struggle to get by, and it should not be this way in our country, the United States of America. The president and I firmly believe that we have to do better,” Harris said.

Hartford is also partnering with the public library, the IRS’ volunteer income tax assistance program, and other groups to raise awareness for the tax credits and help people file their taxes.