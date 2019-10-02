Breaking News
Hartford officer receives Medal of Valor award after surviving stabbing to the neck

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford police officer critically injured in a stabbing last year has a new title.

Detective Jill Kidik was promoted on Sunday. Last May, she responded to an argument between a landlord and a tenant. Police say the tenant, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin stabbed her in the neck. He’s still being held on bond.

Kidik underwent several surgeries and has made a full recovery. Last week, the Connecticut Police Chief’s Association awarded Detective Kidik with the Medal of Valor, one of the highest distinctions an officer can receive.

