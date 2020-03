HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Fire Department and Police Department are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building at 39 Charter Oak Place.

According to fire officials, several rescues were made using ground ladders.

Police say Charter Oak Avenue is closed between Main Street and Columbus Boulevard.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding cities.

