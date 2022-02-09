HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While winter may seem like its letting up some, the cold weather is expected to be back in full force in a number of days. A massive effort is underway in Hartford to get warm coats to people in need across the state.

On Wednesday, Community Renewal Team members hit the road with coats in hand as a part of a partnership with Ocean State Job Lots. Shoppers have been donating coats, which will be distributed throughout Connecticut.

“So today we’re distributing 3,480 coats,” CRT Vice President Christopher McCluskey said. “We’ve partnered with over 15 community based organizations; to homeless providers to providers that provide basic needs, supportive housing type services as well as our fellow community action agencies.”

In addition to CRT members, social workers with the West Haven VA Medical Center were on hand, loading up hundreds of coats to deliver to local veterans in need.

Families who attend programs at local YMCA’s will also benefit from the donation.

“When individuals are coming to us, they lack basic needs,” McCluskey said. “And we have many individuals that come to us on a day-to-day basis that don’t have a coat on their backs.”

Harold Sparrow, CEO of YMCA of Greater Hartford, said the organization has over 800 children in their preschool and afterschool programs everyday, and 80 percent of those young people and their families are on some type of financial aid.

“These coats will come in as a huge support to the moms and dads that put their kids in after school programs,” Sparrow said.

This is the first year the Ocean State Job Lot Foundation has partnered with CRT — a relationship the agency is looking to build in the years ahead.

