Hartford PD investigate shooting on Wethersfield Avenue Friday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wethersfield Avenue Friday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police responded to 191 Wethersfield Avenue on a shot spotter activation alerting six gunshots. Police say they also received a call from a citizen reporting an individual was shot.

Upon arrival, police found one victim with a gunshot wound on their left ankle and left bottom area.

The victim was transported by a private vehicle to Hartford Hospital. Officials report the victim is listed in stable condition.

Hartford Police say the victim was uncooperative at the hospital. Police report the victim has two outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.