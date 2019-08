HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident at East Elliott Street and Locust Street that occurred tonight.

Police say the victim is a male but have not identified the individual.

Crime Scene Division accident reconstruction investigators are on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Fatal motorcycle crash at East Elliott Street and Locust Street. Male victim, unidentified at this time. Avoid area. Crime Scene Division accident reconstruction investigators are on their way. -Lt. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 1, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back with WTNH for updates.