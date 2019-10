HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Main Street and Nelson Street.

According to police, an adult male victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s injury to his leg/ankle are considered non-life threatening.

The Major Crimes Division is investigating the incident.

