HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting in the area of 80 Edgewood Street that left four people injured.

The victims have varying degrees of injury severity. Police have described the victims as a 29-year-old male who was shot in the leg, a 26-year-old male who was shot in the ankle, a 17-year-old male who was shot in the hand and an unidentified male who was shot to the head.

Victim #1, M/29. GSW to leg.

Victim #2 M/26. GSW to ankle.

Victim #3 M/17. GSW to hand.

Victim #4 M/John Doe. GSW to head. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 2, 2019

This was the received shot spotter activation alert. pic.twitter.com/bAAQj4Hduk — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 2, 2019

The is a developing story. Check back with WTNH for updates.