HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department has launched an investigation after a male was stabbed twice.

Minutes after 1:30 a.m. today, Hartford police responded to 887 Asylum St. for reports of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed a male in his twenties suffering from two stab wounds, said police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).