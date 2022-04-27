HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robberyin Hartford on Tuesday evening.

Two men walked inside ‘2 Cuzins Convenience Store’ on Bellevue Street on Tuesday evening and held the cashier at gunpoint whilst demanding money. The men stole cash from the register and cashier, as well as the key to the cashier’s car. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car using the stolen keys, according to police.

Detectives were later able to locate the stolen vehicle in the area of Fonald Street.

One of the suspects is described as a six foot tall male with a dark complexion weighing about 160 pounds. Police say he may bee 20-25 years old. The suspect was last seen carrying a black firearm while wearing dark jeans, dark shirt and a black mask.

Police are looking for a second suspect who is described as a 5’10” male with a light complexion and a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and he was armed with a black and silver firearm, according to police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates.