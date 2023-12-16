HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing adult female.

Forty-year-old Maria Luciano was reported missing on Dec. 15 by her mother.

Police say Luciano was last seen in the area of Collins St. She stands five feet and five inches tall, weighs around 240 lbs, and has black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

She was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, black pants, and gray glittery sneakers.

Hartford police are asking anyone with information to call the station at 860-757-4000.