HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s Planning and Zoning Commission held a virtual hearing tonight to discuss the agenda for a recreational marijuana shop on Arch Street.

The state began accepting applications for marijuana licensing in May and received 15,000 requests. Only 12 retail adult cannabis licenses will be selected in the first round of the state lottery. The 12 licenses will be split evenly between general and social equity applications.

The Arch Street location for the marijuana shop has received pushback based on its proximity to the convention center.

A decision is not expected for at least another month.