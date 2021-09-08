Hartford Police charge local with murder after victim suffered from several gunshots

HARTFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– Local Hartford man is being charged with murder after police responded to a shot spotter leaving a victim dead on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Hartford Patrols responded to a shot spotter on Garden Street on August 20, 2018. According to police, the shot spotter recorded seven rounds of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, officers located the victim, Randolph Paidama, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paidama was pronounced dead on the sense by responding medical personnel.

During the investigation, the suspect, Vincent Etwaroo was identified. In June 2021, probable cause was developed and a warrant for Etwaroo’s arrest was issued. Etwaroo was found in Florida and taken into custody by U.S. Marshall Service. He was then extradited to Connecticut on Friday, Sept. 3.

Etwaroo is charged with murder and his bond is set at $900,000.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Police say anyone with information should call the HPD Tip Line.