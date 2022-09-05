WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury.

Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers determined the victim, who has not been identified at this time, was in an altercation on Society Hill Road with the suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Gregory Thomas.

Waterbury police said during the altercation, it’s believed that Thomas shot the victim in the left hand.

Thomas was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and interfering in a 911 emergency call.

The Hartford Police Department said it is aware of Thomas’ arrest and he has been suspended without pay during the investigation. The Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division will conduct an administrative investigation into the actions of Thomas.

According to Waterbury police, Thomas is a detective with the Hartford Police Department and was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Thomas was released on a $20,000 bond.