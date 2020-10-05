Hartford Police identify victim in fatal hit and run

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police identified the victim of a fatal hit and run last week that resulted in the arrest of a New Britain woman who fled the scene.

49-year-old Madeline Feliciano, of Hartford, was one of two people struck by an SUV driven by 34-year-old Raquel Vasquez around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday. Both victims were transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance – Feliciano, who was wheelchair-bound, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

59-year-old Oscar Ramos-Garcia was also injured when he was hit by Vasquez, who fled the scene and was followed by a witness onto I-84. Vasquez was stopped by the Connecticut State Police on I-84 westbound near exit 39 and charged with the following:

  • Operating Under the Influence
  • Evading Responsibility Resulting in Injury
  • Evading Responsibility Resulting in Death
  • Manslaughter 2nd Degree with a Motor Vehicle
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Reckless Driving
  • Operating Unregistered M/V

Vasquez was held on $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Local leaders distribute free masks to CTfastrak commuters

News /

Officials hosting mask distribution giveaway in New Britain

News /

The playoffs are coming to Hartford; Athletic finishes regular season with a 2-0 win

News /

Celebration for breast cancer survivors held in East Hartford

News /

30-year-old man shot on Addison Street, Hartford police investigating

News /

Environmental Sciences Magnet School in Hartford closed after 3 students test positive for coronavirus

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss