Hartford Police identify victim in fatal hit and run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police identified the victim of a fatal hit and run last week that resulted in the arrest of a New Britain woman who fled the scene.

49-year-old Madeline Feliciano, of Hartford, was one of two people struck by an SUV driven by 34-year-old Raquel Vasquez around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday. Both victims were transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance – Feliciano, who was wheelchair-bound, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

59-year-old Oscar Ramos-Garcia was also injured when he was hit by Vasquez, who fled the scene and was followed by a witness onto I-84. Vasquez was stopped by the Connecticut State Police on I-84 westbound near exit 39 and charged with the following:

Operating Under the Influence

Evading Responsibility Resulting in Injury

Evading Responsibility Resulting in Death

Manslaughter 2nd Degree with a Motor Vehicle

Assault 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Operating Unregistered M/V

Vasquez was held on $400,000 bond.