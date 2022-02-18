HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after one man was killed in the city Thursday night.

Hartford Police responded to the area of 42 Earle St. Thursday around 11:36 p.m. and located an unresponsive gunshot victim on the sidewalk.

The victim was identified as Jeffrey Acoff, 34, of Hartford. Acoff was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Acoff’s death marks the second homicide in the city within 24 hours and four homicides this month. On Thursday, police identified a 20-year-old who was found unresponsive on Franklin Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the case to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).