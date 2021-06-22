Hartford Police investigate Monday night home invasion involving family violence

WTNH Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after responding to a home invasion involving family violence and shots fired.

At around 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a home in Hartford, where police say the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend entered her residence without her consent.

Once inside, police say the suspect struck the victim in the head with a firearm and fired one shot while in close proximity to the victim. The bullet hit the floor and the victim was not injured by gunfire, according to the police report.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, police say.

Hartford Police Major Crimes Division and the Crime Scene Division were notified and responded to assist with the investigation.

Officers canvassed the area and responded to multiple Hartford addresses to try to find the accused suspect with no results. Police say a warrant is forthcoming.

