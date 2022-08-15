HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street in Hartford Monday night.

Hartford police officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street on a Shot Spotter Activation, police said.

While police officers were at the crime scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in the local area for treatment, officials said.

Police identified the victim as a male in his forties and said he was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as of this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).