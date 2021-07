HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Monday morning.

Police said the homicide happened in the area of 25 Irving Street.

Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Brian Oliver. His body was found outside of a home around 8 a.m.

This is the 21st homicide of the year in Hartford.

No additional details were provided at this time.

