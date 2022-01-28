Hartford police investigating non-fatal shooting of minor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 8:41 a.m., Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 65 Summer St. When police arrived, the victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim is a 15-year-old male who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The exact location of the incident has yet to be determined. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the HPD tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)

