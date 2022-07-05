HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a non-fatal shooting after a man arrived at Hartford hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night.

At 9:25 p.m. Hartford police responded to the hospital after a man arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities. Police identified the victim as a man in his forties.

Police said they have not yet determined the location of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News 8 for updates on the case.