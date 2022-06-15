HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a suspicious death on Martin St. on Wednesday evening.

Around 4:30 in the afternoon officers responded to the report of a suspicious death at a home on Main Street. Police began conducting an investigation and learned the body was found in a state of decomposition in the backyard of the residence by a caretaker for the home.

According to officials, the body was not discovered for two days. Police have yet to identify the victim but did release that the body belonged to a male of an unknown age.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division is currently leading the investigation.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the exact cause of death.

Hartford police are encouraging anyone with knowledge on the suspicious death to come forward. The tipline for the Hartford Police Department can be reached at 860-722-8477.

No other information has been released at this time.