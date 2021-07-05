Hartford police investigating two separate shootings on Sunday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Sunday evening.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Zion Street. Officers responded to Hartford Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim who was brought to the hospital via private vehicle.

The male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was listed in stable condition.

Around 11:58 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Westland Street for the report of a shooting.

A male victim in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was brought to a local hospital where he was listed in stable conditions.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hartford Police.