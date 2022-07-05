HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing catalytic converters.

On July 4, the Hartford Police Capitol City Command Center coordinated a technology-based catalytic converter theft operation with a local business that had been a victim of several catalytic converter thefts. Using a tracking device, police received notification of a catalytic converter theft in progress.

Officers were able to track the stolen catalytic converter to an address in Windsor, where the suspect, Timothy Coffee, was arrested.

Police said a second catalytic converter was also recovered.

Coffee was charged with fourth-degree larceny.