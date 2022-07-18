HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Christian Feliciano.

Feliciano was shot and killed on Feb. 17 at 271 Franklin Avenue, according to the police.

The Hartford Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended 23-year-old Leonard Laboy of Hartford on Monday morning and transported the suspect to the Hartford police headquarters. Laboy is suspected of killing Feliciano, earlier this year.

Mugshot of Leonard Laboy (Image Credit: The Hartford Police)

Laboy was charged with murder, conspiracy and criminal possession of a firearm.

Laboy is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the authorities.