HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Police officer was arrested today at approximately 7:20 a.m. after the Hartford Police Department was notified of an off-duty incident.

An investigation by the supervisor of the Major Crimes Division and members of Internal Affairs alleges that Officer Joven Gonzalez, 26, of Windsor, assaulted a former domestic partner and her acquaintance at a motel in the city. The incident allegedly occurred during the early morning hours.

The male victim sustained head lacerations from being struck by a firearm and sought medical attention prior to calling police. The female victim sustained minor injuries from being assaulted.

Probable cause was developed during the investigation to arrest Gonzalez, who is held on a $150,000 bond. He is to be arraigned on Monday.

Gonzalez is charged with assault to the second and third degrees, reckless endangerment to the first degree, threatening to the first degree and criminal mischief to the third degree.

Gonzalez has been subsequently suspended without pay and stripped of his police powers and badge of office. Gonzalez started at the academy in August 2017 and has been an officer since March 2018.