HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have responded to a rollover crash that occurred Friday night in Hartford.

Hartford officers were dispatched to Cornwall Street on Friday for a rollover car accident.

No major injuries have been reported. No word yet on how the accident happened.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for more updates as they become available.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.