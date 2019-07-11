Hartford Police respond to second shooting of Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a second shooting incident early Thursday morning.

The Hartford Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that took place on 675 Wethersfield Avenue around 4:04 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim is a 24-year-old man from Manchester suffering non-life threatening wounds to the hand and thigh.

Police believe this shooting incident is not related to the previous shooting on Earle Street where a victim has died.

Road closures are expected. No other details have been confirmed.

