HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police is warning drivers to plan accordingly on Tuesday due to a UConn men’s basketball game taking place in the city.

The UConn men’s basketball team will be taking on Villanova at the XL Center with tip-off at 8 p.m. Hartford police said in addition to the game, there is a pregame UConn Pep Rally taking place on Pratt Street beginning at 5:30 p.m., which is being hosted by local businesses.

The game is anticipated to be very well attended, resulting in more traffic in the area than normal.

Drivers and fans should plan accordingly.