HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Public Library branches will begin distributing 8,000 at-home COVID test kits to city residents starting on Monday.

The distribution of test kits comes as the state is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Doctors have begun voicing their concerns over the BA-2 variant. The BA-2 variant is becoming more dominant in surrounding states like New York and New Jersey, according to public officials.

You will not see long lines forming as you did at prior distribution events as test kits will be available until supplies last.

Test kits will be available to residents at six of the Hartford Public Library branches. Residents can pick up test kits at the Albany Avenue Library, Barbour Library Branch, Camp Field Library Branch, Dwight Library Branch, Downtown Hartford Public Library, and the Park Street Library.

Hartford residents may pick up tests during the library’s normal hours by heading to the front desk of one of the library branches. Residents will be eligible to receive two test kits per adult after showing proof of residence by showing either a state or municipal ID, a piece of mail that is less than 60 days old, or another form of identification with a name and picture.

“As we continue to live with COVID over the long-term, testing will remain an important tool to help reduce the spread. With this new sub-variant making a surge here in Connecticut, we want to make sure that Hartford residents have easy and convenient access to at-home tests,” said Mayor Bronin.

COVID-19 test kits may be found at the following locations.

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch (500 Main Street, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Branch (30 Campfield Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch (1250 Albany Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Barbour Branch (261 Barbour Street, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Dwight Branch (7 New Park Avenue, Hartford)

Hartford Public Library, Park Street Library @ The Lyric (603 Park Street, Hartford)