HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s recent spike in homicides was front and center at Tuesday night’s meeting of the city’s public safety committee.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody told members that of the 36 homicides this year 19 have stemmed from personal arguments, more than double the category last year. In comparison, drug-related homicides have been down in the last five years.

The Chief was asked what is driving these fights that turn deadly.

“I just think we’re seeing a general dispute and conflict resolution seems to be lacking,” said Thody.

As for what the community can do, the chief said the most important thing citizens can do is to call them so officers can start heading out as things escalate.