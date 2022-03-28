HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford Public Schools will be moving to a mask optional status beginning on Monday, March 28.

A lot of school districts dropped the mask requirement four weeks ago when the state mask mandate ran out. But some big cities, that were hit hardest by the pandemic, decided to wait.

COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall across the state. Officials are citing the CDC’s metrics, which officially put Hartford County in the “green”, meaning universal masking is not recommended. Officials are citing the CDC’s metrics, which officially put Hartford County in the “green”, meaning universal masking is not recommended.

Unvaccinated staff members at Hartford Public Schools will no longer be required to complete a Kokomo wellness screener on a daily basis. Although, staff members who remain unvaccinated will be required to complete the wellness screener if they have knowingly been exposed to COVID-19, according to officials at Hartford Public Schools.