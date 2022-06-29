HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Rail service on the Hartford Line will be suspended for two months starting in July.

Connecticut residents have started to ride the rails again. According to Josh Morgan of the DOT, the Hartford Amtrack Line was at about 75% of pre-pandemic recovery in May. However, the line will be paused for two months, from July 18 to September 11.

The Department of Transportation announced service changes that will allow major renovation projects to be completed. One project will replace the roof on the historic platform canopy at Hartford’s Union Station and add additional lighting and safety enhancements.

The other involves some track work in Windsor. As a result of these projects, a substitute bus service will be made available.



“When there is work happening on an active rail line within the right of way, that’s just really a dangerous situation. So that’s why there’s gonna be this two-month service disruption so work can be done safely and effectively,” said Morgan.

If you rely on mass transit, you have an alternative. A substitute bus service will replace most of the Amtrack and CTrail services on the Hartford Line.

“Want to reassure those folks that even though the train service may be disrupted, there will be replacement bus service. So, people will have an option to get from point a to point b through the Hartford line corridor,” said Morgan.

For more information on alternate transportation, as well as email alerts or text alerts go to Hartfordline.com