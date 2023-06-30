HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State and federal leaders announced a $19 million RAISE grant will be used to improve the infrastructure in Hartford.



The grant is aimed at improving the North Main Street streetscape and the city’s multi-modal transportation project. The funding will allow people to have an easier time walking and biking through their neighborhoods.



The grant will also give residents more access to employment, education and recreation.



“This is the first step to many steps to revitalizing and reimagining north hartford,” said Brandon McGee, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Housing.



The RAISE program was developed by the United States Department of Transportation to help local communities with regional projects.