HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Hartford is revitalizing and reenergizing its neighborhoods. Residents are excited about the festivals and the upcoming concerts that will bring a party theme to Bushnell Park.

The city of Hartford is hoping to bring back the nostalgia of past outdoor concerts with the symphony and festivals and street fairs every single week this summer.

“We are Hartford Symphony and the music we play and how we perform it should be as diverse as the community we’re performing it for,” shared Eric Hutchinson from the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

“I don’t want to ruin the surprises that are coming, but when we look at Domingo and how the streets are going to be blocked off and there are going to be festivals throughout the city. It really is going to be an exciting summer,” said Reverend Dr. Shelley Best of the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

The mayor says it’s all about re-energizing the neighborhoods, filling empty storefronts and bringing people back together after Covid.

“I think we are all hungry to be back together and there are tremendous partnerships that we have been building, that I think that are stronger than ever right now,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Pratt Street also throws their own parties and events on the weekends, adding to the entertainment options and adding to the draw of Hartford.

“A global Beatles day, puppy hours we have a summer kick off party, tons of things to keep people coming to Pratt Street this summer” said Elaina Giordano Event Coordinator Pratt Street.