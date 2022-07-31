HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night.

When Hartford police officers arrived on scene, they located a female in her 20s with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition, according to officials.

Three others gunshot wound victims were located. Two of them are females with graze wounds and one is a male with a gunshot wound that has left him in stable condition.

The females are 19 and 20 years old, and the male is in his 30s.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division has begun an investigation into the incident.

