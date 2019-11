(Photo: Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are on the scene of a second-alarm fire in the north end.

Officials said the fire broke out at a three family home at 213 Westland Street. Two civilians were transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The road is closed in both directions.

Active residential 2-alarm building fire, 213 Westland St. Roadway closed one block in each direction. Please seek alternate route. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/UmfHUn4Bca — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 30, 2019

Fire marshals are on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. American Red Cross is there assisting displaced families.