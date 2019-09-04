Hartford Yard Goats lead Eastern League in attendance again

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats are once again the leaders in attendance for the entire eastern league.

Nearly $415,000 fans visited Dunkin’ Donuts park this season. This is the 3rd straight year the Goats have led the league in attendance.

In each of those years, the numbers continue to go up. This season, the Yard Goats averaged nearly 6,200 fans per game.

